Dollar General Stores Pay Settlement
Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley, together with 31 other California District Attorneys, announced today that Kern County Superior Court Judge Sidney P. Chapin has ordered the Tennessee based company Dolgen California, and its subsidiary corporations, that own and operate Dollar General Stores and a Distribution Center in California to pay $1.125 Million as part of a civil settlement in an environmental prosecution. The judgment is the result of an investigation into Dollar General retail stores and distribution centers throughout the state and their unlawful handling and storage of hazardous waste products over a five-year period.
