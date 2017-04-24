Daily Edhat - 04/27/17
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 80F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Thu
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Wed
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC