CPUC Rejects Natural Gas Plant Refurbish

The World Business Academy applauds the Friday, April 7 decision by California Public Utilities Commission Administrative Law Judge Regina M. DeAngelis to reject Southern California Edison's request for a 30-year refurbishment of the 54-megawatt, natural-gas-fired peaker plant, located in the Ellwood area of Goleta. DeAngelis rejected the request "to give the Commission additional time to explore whether any approved need in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area can be met in a manner more consistent with the Commission's goals of reduced reliance of fossil fuel."

