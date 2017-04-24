County Reopens Goleta Beach After Sewage Spill Contained Near Source

The Goleta Sanitary District announced Wednesday afternoon that the wastewater had not left the immediate area of the spill, near Nogal and Nueces drives between Goleta and Santa Barbara. According to Goleta Sanitary District general manager Steve Wagner, a rain stopper had partially plugged up a sewer line and caused the backed-up sewage to overflow a manhole and into the creek.

