Count Basie Band Concert to Benefit Harry's House

Rona Barrett Foundation, founded by TV entertainment news pioneer Rona Barrett, will present the legendary Count Basie Orchestra in a benefit jazz concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the concert will help the foundation's new Harry's House - A Home for Alzheimer's and Assisted Living at the Golden Inn & Village, scheduled to open in 2018 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

