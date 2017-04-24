Count Basie Band Concert to Benefit Harry's House
Rona Barrett Foundation, founded by TV entertainment news pioneer Rona Barrett, will present the legendary Count Basie Orchestra in a benefit jazz concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the concert will help the foundation's new Harry's House - A Home for Alzheimer's and Assisted Living at the Golden Inn & Village, scheduled to open in 2018 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
