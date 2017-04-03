Cooking Up Dreams Raises Record Funds

Chefs from the 3rd annual Cooking Up Dreams include Jesus Chaco, Santa Barbara FisHouse; James Siao, Finch & Fork; Andrew Dickerson, Patxi's Pizza; Adam White; Santa Barbara FisHouse ; Peter McNee, Convivo , Renaud Gonthier, Renaud's Patisserie; Steven Snook, First & Oak; Weston Richards, Les Marchands; Joe Baumel, Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria; Robert Perez, Oveja Blanca; Michael Hutchings, Michael's Catering; Nimita Dhjahral, Nimita's Cuisine. Over 300 guests, celebrity judges and leading local chefs filled the Grand Ballroom of the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort last Friday to vote for their favorite dish and support programs for at-risk youth in Santa Barbara County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.