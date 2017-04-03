Cooking Up Dreams Raises Record Funds
Chefs from the 3rd annual Cooking Up Dreams include Jesus Chaco, Santa Barbara FisHouse; James Siao, Finch & Fork; Andrew Dickerson, Patxi's Pizza; Adam White; Santa Barbara FisHouse ; Peter McNee, Convivo , Renaud Gonthier, Renaud's Patisserie; Steven Snook, First & Oak; Weston Richards, Les Marchands; Joe Baumel, Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria; Robert Perez, Oveja Blanca; Michael Hutchings, Michael's Catering; Nimita Dhjahral, Nimita's Cuisine. Over 300 guests, celebrity judges and leading local chefs filled the Grand Ballroom of the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort last Friday to vote for their favorite dish and support programs for at-risk youth in Santa Barbara County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC