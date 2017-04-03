Civil Grand Jury Volunteer Call

Superior Court Executive Officer, Darrel E. Parker, announced today that the Superior Court is actively seeking volunteers for the 2017-2018 Civil Grand Jury. To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, you must be a citizen of the United States, be 18 years of age or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year, and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

