Cinco De Mayo a Fundraising Fest for Harding School
Harding School Foundation has announced its upcoming Cinco De Mayo celebration and fundraising event to raise money for enriched learning experiences for students at Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St., Santa Barbara. The annual event, to be held 4-7 p.m., May 5, will include Mexican food for purchase, a silent auction, booths, games, and fun for the entire family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|13 hr
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar '17
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC