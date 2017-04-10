Cinco De Mayo a Fundraising Fest for Harding School

Harding School Foundation has announced its upcoming Cinco De Mayo celebration and fundraising event to raise money for enriched learning experiences for students at Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St., Santa Barbara. The annual event, to be held 4-7 p.m., May 5, will include Mexican food for purchase, a silent auction, booths, games, and fun for the entire family.

