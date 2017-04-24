CALM Antiques Show on Mother's Day Weekend

On Mother's Day weekend, May 12-14, the CALM Antiques Decorative Arts & Vintage Show returns to the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. All women will be admitted free on Mother's Day, May 14. More than 80 dealers will bring an array of merchandise, including period furniture, garden artifacts, decorative accessories, paintings, silver, glassware, china, jewelry, porcelain, rugs/rug restoration and tapestries, vintage clothing/accessories, and American folk art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.