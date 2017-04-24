Braille Institute Classes: From Digit...

Braille Institute Classes: From Digital Photography to Self-Defense

Braille Institute Santa Barbara's mission to eliminate barriers to a fulfilling life continues in its spring/summer class offerings for anyone in the Tri-County area facing the challenges of vision loss. More than 80 classes are offered for free and may be joined at any time during the spring/summer session.

