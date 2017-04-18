BizHawk: Savoy Wines Filling in Former Home of Santa Barbara's Kernohan's Toys
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected] Savoy Wines , an offshoot of Savoy Caf & Deli a block over at 24 W. Figueroa St., is filling in the former home of Kernohan's Toys, which closed in February after 62 years in business.
