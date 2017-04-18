Big Rocks Over Santa Barbara
I didn't observe the closest approach at around as it passed close to a bright galaxy from our point of view. It wasn't as close or as fast as some previous asteroid visitors to Edhat, but it was big.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Fri
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Apr 10
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar '17
|ssammedd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC