Big Lots Pays Fees to Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley, together with 34 other California District Attorneys and two City Attorneys, announced today that San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Bryan F. Foster has ordered Ohio-based company Big Lots Stores, Inc., and its subsidiary corporations, that own and operate Big Lots stores and a distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, to pay $3,507,500 in civil penalties, costs, and supplemental environmental projects. The judgment is the result of an investigation into Big Lots Stores' unlawful disposal of hazardous waste at its distribution center and into trash bins at the 206 stores in California.

