Arroyo Burro Boardwalk Ceremony
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at noon on Monday, April 3, 2017 to commemorate the opening of a new 2,100-square foot boardwalk at Arroyo Burro County Beach. The new recycled wood boardwalk replaces the former dirt path, provides three estuary and ocean viewing decks and incorporates energy saving LED pathway lighting.
