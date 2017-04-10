Anacapa School Students Test OpenROV

Joined by a mutual respect of learning about and protecting our local ocean, and desire to explore it deeper, Anacapa's robotics class was invited to come aboard Santa Barbara Channelkeeper's research boat and cruise out to Mohawk Reef where Anacapa released their OpenROV for the first time. The experience did not disappoint, as the students could watch on their computer from the boat to see the ROV showing them a healthy marine environment, with many fish, lobsters and even a large spider crab that appeared to "attack" the ROV.

