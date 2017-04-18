Alessio Bax to Perform Schumann Piano Concerto with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

Dazzling Italian pianist Alessio Bax will join the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for a season-ending performance of Robert Schumann 's intensely expressive Piano Concerto in A Minor at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, May 16. Also featuring Schumann's remarkably triumphant Symphony No. 2, the concert will begin at 7:30 pm, following the orchestra's final "Supper Club" dinner of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.