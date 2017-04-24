2 Dogs Injured in Santa Barbara Structure Fire on Lower Anacapa Street
Two dogs had smoke-related injuries after a residential structure fire in a cottage on the 300 block of Anacapa Street Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department . A nearby business reported the fire and responding crews found smoke showing from the single-story structure, said Amber Anderson, a City Fire Department spokeswoman.
