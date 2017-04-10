1 Person Transported to Hospital After Vehicle Collision in Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department extricated a driver from a vehicle after a collision on Chapala and Islay streets Tuesday afternoon, who was later transported to the hospital. A truck and car collided around 3:50 p.m. and traffic was briefly blocked on Chapala Street as the fire department, police officers and AMR medics responded to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|42 Summer Streetwalkers Arrive
|Mon
|Business Openers
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 30
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC