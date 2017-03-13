Youth Making Change to Celebrate Giving $30,000 in Grants
Youth Making Change is a teen grant-making program providing young people with the opportunity to engage directly in organized philanthropy. Each YMC board distributes $15,000 in grants to youth-led projects addressing community issues and challenges impacting young people in Santa Barbara County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Spotted Wee
|623
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 6
|Deport Health
|1
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC