YMCA to Replace 28 Trees

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA will plant locally-grown trees at its Hitchcock Way campus to replace 28 trees that must be removed due to root rot fungus and have become a safety risk. The 26 eucalyptus and two canary pine trees that are scheduled for removal on March 29 are largely located near the children's playground known as "The Grove" at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way.

