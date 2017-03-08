Women Speak Out

Righteousness radiated from the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Library on Thursday night as female voices convened in the space for Women Speak Up, the County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women's first informal listening session. The room, energized by passionate female advocacy, welcomed "women and girls to share their thoughts, concerns, needs and ideas with their district appointees," it said in Thursday's event brochure.

