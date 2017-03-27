With Record Turnout, Barbara Ireland ...

With Record Turnout, Barbara Ireland Breast Cancer Walk Raises $53,250

The March 11 Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer, presented by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, reached a record turnout with more than 440 walkers and runners participating at Chase Palm Park for the 5K, 10K and 15K walk and run courses. Thanks go out to all the walkers, runners, volunteers and sponsors who helped raise more than $53,250 toward local breast cancer research, genetic counseling and patient navigation at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

