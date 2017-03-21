With A Song In My Heart to Honor Pianist Gil Rosas
With A Song In My Heart, a concert celebrating the memorable music of The Great American Song Book will bring the stage of the Marjorie Luke Theatre alive at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The Luke Theatre is at Santa Barbara Junior High, 721 E. Cota St. This is the fifth annual benefit for the local nonprofit Center for Successful Aging. It is produced by Rod Lathim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 16
|Shouldq
|99
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC