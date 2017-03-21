With A Song In My Heart to Honor Pianist Gil Rosas

With A Song In My Heart, a concert celebrating the memorable music of The Great American Song Book will bring the stage of the Marjorie Luke Theatre alive at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The Luke Theatre is at Santa Barbara Junior High, 721 E. Cota St. This is the fifth annual benefit for the local nonprofit Center for Successful Aging. It is produced by Rod Lathim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.