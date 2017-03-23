'What I Do When Life Gives Me Lemons' Focus of Media $500 Video Contest

The Santa Barbara Unified School District and SafeLaunch Healthy Futures present the 2017 Media $500 Video Contest with the theme, "How I Cope ... What I Do When Life Gives Me Lemons." Open to all Santa Barbara Unified District secondary students, this year's contest challenges teens to create one- to five-minute videos showing how they rise above life's challenges in positive, healthy ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.