Wary of Lawsuit, Goleta Staff Recomme...

Wary of Lawsuit, Goleta Staff Recommends City Move to District-Based Council Elections

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The City Attorney's Office is recommending that Goleta make the transition, mostly because of the cost of fighting a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit in court. No such lawsuit alleging racially polarized voting in the city has been filed, according to the city staff report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 16 Shouldq 99
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC