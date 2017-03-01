Trump Attacks Transgender Students

On Wednesday, February 22, President Donald Trump rescinded established federal protections for transgender students - including protections for bathroom safety and more. With 50 percent of transgender youth attempting suicide before the age of 20 - and 29 percent of lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth reporting suicide attempts in 2016 - these measures have a serious impact on our most at-risk populations.

