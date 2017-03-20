Toro Canyon Vehicle Rollover Severs Gas, Water Lines

A high-pressure gas line and a 2-inch water pipeline were broken in a vehicle collision in Toro Canyon Monday morning, leading to roadway closures. A truck rollover was reported at 7:50 a.m. on the 500 block of Toro Canyon Road and one person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

