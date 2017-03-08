Tibetan Scholar Creating Spiritual Mandala with Students
Santa Barbara Middle School is hosting Venerable Lama Losang Samten who will be on campus through Friday, March 10, creating the Mandala of Compassion. Samten has also been visiting classrooms and teaching students about Tibetan art and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|CJC
|621
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 6
|Deport Health
|1
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC