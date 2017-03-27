'The Real McCoy' Coming to Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present a lecture by producer Bailey Pryor and screening of the film The Real McCoy about Bill McCoy, the pioneer rum runner of the Prohibition era, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190. McCoy fuelled the Roaring Twenties by transporting more than 2 million bottles of alcohol to the speakeasies of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.