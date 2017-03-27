'The Real McCoy' Coming to Maritime Museum
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present a lecture by producer Bailey Pryor and screening of the film The Real McCoy about Bill McCoy, the pioneer rum runner of the Prohibition era, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190. McCoy fuelled the Roaring Twenties by transporting more than 2 million bottles of alcohol to the speakeasies of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC