'The Real McCoy' Coming to Maritime M...

'The Real McCoy' Coming to Maritime Museum

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present a lecture by producer Bailey Pryor and screening of the film The Real McCoy about Bill McCoy, the pioneer rum runner of the Prohibition era, at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190. McCoy fuelled the Roaring Twenties by transporting more than 2 million bottles of alcohol to the speakeasies of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) 4 hr wholelife 100
Looking for a good place to buy blinds. Mar 26 Rincon805 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at March 30 at 9:05PM PDT

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC