Student Dance Production Shines Spotlight on Bullying
Santa Barbara Dance Institute will present an original dance and theater production titled THE LETTER as the culmination of its year-long educational dance programs. Hundreds of students have been taking weekly dance classes during the school year to prepare for this program called the Event of the Year.
