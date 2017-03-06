State Lands Commission Heads Back to Goleta to Clean Up Remnants of Oil History
The man-made scraps are relics of the area's booming oil-production past , when piers and derricks extended off the shore, and regulations and oversight were yet to be developed. The remnants along the now-environmentally-conscious city's beaches are still being dug up, and the formal effort to remove them continues with excavation work this week by the State Lands Commission .
