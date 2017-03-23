Starry Nites Festival Takes Over Cachuma
Starry Nites Music Festival took place in the Live Oak Campground this past weekend, with perfect weather and fine tunes to fill the forest with loads of talent. Put on by Desert Stars Festival & Starry Records, the two-day event was nestled perfectly atop a hill with four stages and 37 acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 16
|Shouldq
|99
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC