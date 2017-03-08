Spring Forward to Daylight Saving
It's that time of year again, where we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time. This means, one more hour of daylight before enjoying those remarkable Santa Barbarian sunsets we're known for! Daylight Saving begins at 2:00 AM Sunday, and if your phone is set to the default "Automatic" setting, you will see your phone jump from 1:59 AM to 3:00 AM without needing any manual alteration.
