Slicing, Dicing, or Icing RV Ordinance?

Slicing, Dicing, or Icing RV Ordinance?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

The Santa Barbara City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting any oversized vehicles - RVs and high-profile vehicles like tall Sprinter vans - from parking on city streets last October, but City Attorney Ariel Calonne said it will be at least another six weeks before the ordinance gets enforced. For residents of the Upper Eastside, whose complaints against dwellers camping on their streets triggered the new ordinance, this additional delay is cause for growing impatience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New yoga classes in Carp! Tue ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Tue Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Tue Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 1 caffeine 98
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC