Slicing, Dicing, or Icing RV Ordinance?

The Santa Barbara City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting any oversized vehicles - RVs and high-profile vehicles like tall Sprinter vans - from parking on city streets last October, but City Attorney Ariel Calonne said it will be at least another six weeks before the ordinance gets enforced. For residents of the Upper Eastside, whose complaints against dwellers camping on their streets triggered the new ordinance, this additional delay is cause for growing impatience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.