Sheriff's Department Investigating Fatal Cliff Fall in Carpinteria
The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department were among agencies that responded to a medical emergency at 10:18 a.m., with a report of a person who wasn't breathing, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire spokeswoman Grace Donnelly said. Fire crews initially responded to Dump Road, near the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, and sheriff's deputies confirmed a fatality on the beach below the bluffs, Donnelly said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|3 hr
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|uggly roomors
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC