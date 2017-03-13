Sheriff's Department Investigating Fa...

Sheriff's Department Investigating Fatal Cliff Fall in Carpinteria

13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department were among agencies that responded to a medical emergency at 10:18 a.m., with a report of a person who wasn't breathing, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire spokeswoman Grace Donnelly said. Fire crews initially responded to Dump Road, near the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, and sheriff's deputies confirmed a fatality on the beach below the bluffs, Donnelly said.

