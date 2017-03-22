Second Annual Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival
This coming weekend, Jewish culture and expression will be the stars at the New Vic as the second annual Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival gets underway. From Thursday, March 23, through Monday, March 27, folks can steep themselves in Jewish culture by way of movies made in countries around the world, including Hungary, The Netherlands, Germany, Israel, and the United Kingdom.
