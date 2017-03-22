Second Annual Santa Barbara Jewish Fi...

Second Annual Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

This coming weekend, Jewish culture and expression will be the stars at the New Vic as the second annual Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival gets underway. From Thursday, March 23, through Monday, March 27, folks can steep themselves in Jewish culture by way of movies made in countries around the world, including Hungary, The Netherlands, Germany, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 16 Shouldq 99
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb '17 Bob11 2
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Barbara County was issued at March 23 at 8:47AM PDT

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC