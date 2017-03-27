Santa Maria's 'Downtown Fridays' Debuts Second Season
The weekly farmer's market and street fair in the Santa Maria Town Center West parking lot kicked off Friday night and is expected to run through September. This family friendly event for Santa Maria's downtown will occur every Friday from 5 p.m. to sunset, weather permitting.
