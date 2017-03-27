Santa Maria Residents Weigh In On Proposed Districts for City Council Elections
Santa Maria residents offered plenty of ideas Thursday night on how they think the city should be divided to create new districts for electing council members, with many favoring using Main Street and Broadway to create four quadrants. The meeting at the Veterans Memorial Community Center attracted approximately 75 people to share their thoughts on the details for crafting zones as the City Council switches to district-based elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|21 hr
|wholelife
|100
|Looking for a good place to buy blinds.
|Mar 26
|Rincon805
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC