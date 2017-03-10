Santa Barbara's Movegreen acquires Ap...

Santa Barbara's Movegreen acquires Apollo Moving and Storage

Read more: Pacific Business Times

Santa Barbara eco-friendly moving and storage company Movegreen announced its acquisition of Anaheim-based Apollo Moving and Storage, adding operations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and North San Diego counties. The expansion follows the acquisition of Sheeler Moving and Storage in December, 2014, which doubled the company's size at the time.

