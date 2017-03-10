Santa Barbara's Movegreen acquires Apollo Moving and Storage
Santa Barbara eco-friendly moving and storage company Movegreen announced its acquisition of Anaheim-based Apollo Moving and Storage, adding operations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and North San Diego counties. The expansion follows the acquisition of Sheeler Moving and Storage in December, 2014, which doubled the company's size at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 6
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 6
|Deport Health
|1
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC