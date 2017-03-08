Santa Barbara's Janelle Knight Takes 100 at Ventura Invitational
Janelle Knight won the 100 meters and Devon Cetti threw a personal best in the shot put and Kiasa Salgado ran a season best in the 300 hurdles for Santa Barbara High at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday. "That's a big win for Janelle," said coach Olivia Perdices.
