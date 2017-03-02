Santa Barbara Youth Symphony to Present Free Concert

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, whose accomplished members hail from throughout the region, will present a free concert at the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, March 5. Featuring Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, theme music from the long-running television series Doctor Who, the first movement of Kabalevsky's Violin Concerto in C Major, and the overture from Wolf-Ferrari's Susanna's Secret, the performance will begin at 4 pm.

