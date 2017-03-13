Santa Barbara Volleyball Sweeps Valencia in Emotional Match
The Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team swept Valencia High on Tuesday 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, in a non-league matchup. Dons coach Chad Arneson described the victory as "emotional" after the unexpected passing of Santa Barbara High athlete Connor O'Keefe this weekend.
