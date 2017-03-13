Santa Barbara Track Club Hosting Youth Meet
The Santa Barbara Track Club Relays, a track meet for youth Kindergarten through 8th grade, is slated for Sunday, March 26 at Westmont College. All competitors can run in an unlimited amount of relays along with one solo running event, one jumping event and one throwing event.
