Santa Barbara Sees Bright Future Amid Water, Revenue & Infrastructure Challenges

Despite moderate challenges related to water, municipal revenues, homelessness and infrastructure, Mayor Helene Schneider in her State of the City program laid out an optimistic vision of Santa Barbara based around diversified water supplies, successful policing programs, new development and the city's arts and culture scene. Schneider, who finishes up her second and final term this year, made the annual address with City Administrator Paul Casey on Wednesday at the city's Lobero Theatre downtown.

