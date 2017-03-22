Santa Barbara Sees Bright Future Amid Water, Revenue & Infrastructure Challenges
Despite moderate challenges related to water, municipal revenues, homelessness and infrastructure, Mayor Helene Schneider in her State of the City program laid out an optimistic vision of Santa Barbara based around diversified water supplies, successful policing programs, new development and the city's arts and culture scene. Schneider, who finishes up her second and final term this year, made the annual address with City Administrator Paul Casey on Wednesday at the city's Lobero Theatre downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 16
|Shouldq
|99
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC