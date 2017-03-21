Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts Student Wins Singing Competition

Harriet Chilton, a seventh-grader from La Colina Junior High School who has studied with Dauri Kennedy through DMK Studio, won first place in the 2017 Hal Leonard Vocal Competition for the Children's Art Song category. "Our studio encourages students to enter competitions in order that they gain experience in a pressure environment, which in turn prepares them for the future, especially if they are planning further education and a career in performing arts," said Kennedy, founder of DMK.

