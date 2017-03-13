Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley Foundations Continue Partnership
The Santa Barbara Foundation will continue its partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation through a $40,000 grant for organizational capacity building. The purpose of this investment is to further increase the capability of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and continue to build philanthropic capital throughout the region.
