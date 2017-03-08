Santa Barbara Providing Feedback on Future Direct Potable Water Regulations
The appeal of potable reuse as a local, drought-proof water supply has some momentum coming off California's long drought, which is why Santa Barbara is working with other cities and state water boards to come up with future regulations, said Joshua Haggmark, the city's water resources manager. He summarized the city-contracted feasibility study at last Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Spotted Wee
|623
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 6
|Deport Health
|1
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 1
|caffeine
|98
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC