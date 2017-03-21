Santa Barbara High School Stages Spri...

Santa Barbara High School Stages Spring Musical 'Bullets Over Broadway'

Woody Allen's Tony Award-winning musical Bullets Over Broadway , based on the motion picture, comes to Santa Barbara with a bang beginning April 28 at Santa Barbara High School . A young playwright in desperate need of financial backing accepts an offer he can't refuse - from a mobster looking to please his showgirl girlfriend.

