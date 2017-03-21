Santa Barbara High School Stages Spring Musical 'Bullets Over Broadway'
Woody Allen's Tony Award-winning musical Bullets Over Broadway , based on the motion picture, comes to Santa Barbara with a bang beginning April 28 at Santa Barbara High School . A young playwright in desperate need of financial backing accepts an offer he can't refuse - from a mobster looking to please his showgirl girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Mar 16
|Shouldq
|99
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Trump To Invade NKorea
|Mar 14
|Trump more like DUMP
|2
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12)
|Mar 3
|Susan
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC