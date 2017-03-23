Santa Barbara Green Lights Engineerin...

Santa Barbara Green Lights Engineering Work on Olive Mill Road Roundabout

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Engineering work and environmental review are about to get underway for the Olive Mill Road and San Ysidro Road interchanges, which are being planned as "parallel projects" to the Highway 101 widening through Montecito. The city is leading the Olive Mill interchange project, which includes the complicated five-way intersection of Coast Village and Olive Mill roads, North Jameson Lane and the Highway 101 entrance and exit ramps).

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Mar 16 Shouldq 99
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
Trump To Invade NKorea Mar 14 Trump more like DUMP 2
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
Missing Person - Do you know Robert Serrano (Aug '12) Mar 3 Susan 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb '17 Bob11 2
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Santa Barbara County was issued at March 26 at 12:50PM PDT

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,103 • Total comments across all topics: 279,834,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC