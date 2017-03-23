Santa Barbara Green Lights Engineering Work on Olive Mill Road Roundabout
Engineering work and environmental review are about to get underway for the Olive Mill Road and San Ysidro Road interchanges, which are being planned as "parallel projects" to the Highway 101 widening through Montecito. The city is leading the Olive Mill interchange project, which includes the complicated five-way intersection of Coast Village and Olive Mill roads, North Jameson Lane and the Highway 101 entrance and exit ramps).
