Santa Barbara Golfers Edge Westlake by Two Shots
Three Santa Barbara High golfers shot in the 70s, and the Dons broke 400 in their season opener, edging Westlake, 398-400, on Tuesday at Birnam Wood. Santa Barbara was led by Preston Gomersall, who earned medalist honors with a 72. Isaac Stone and Preston Foy were in step with 74 and 75, respectively.
